Wasilla pedestrian dies after being hit by car

Troopers responded to reports of a vehicle-pedestrian collision at Bogard Road and Merciful Circle in Wasilla around 9:13 p.m. Saturday, according to a trooper dispatch posted online Sunday. A 45-year-old man was driving a white Crown Victoria eastbound on Bogard Road when 26-year-old Marissa Atoruk "walked into his lane of travel and was hit," troopers said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.