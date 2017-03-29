Troopers ID'd in fatal shooting of Wasilla man after Glenn Highway chase

The two Alaska state troopers who shot and killed a Wasilla man during a Parks Highway chase Sunday, in which the man fatally shot one trooper's police dog, have been identified. A troopers dispatch early Wednesday named patrol Troopers Christopher Havens and Jason Somerville, with the force since February 2012 and August 2015 respectively, as the men who fired on 36-year-old Justin Quincy Smith shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.