NTSB: 1 dead in plane crash near Nome
An aircraft reported overdue after departing from Wasilla Sunday was found crashed near Nome Monday, with its pilot and sole occupant dead, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. NTSB investigator Noreen Price said that the privately operated Cessna 172 was found crashed about 7 miles east of Nome.
Wasilla Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|short film group
|Jan '17
|resident x
|1
|Dillard homes (Nov '14)
|Dec '16
|Booya boys
|2
|Slut Baby having babies with older Men (Apr '16)
|Dec '16
|united we stand
|5
|Houston Music Thread (Aug '13)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|23
|Brian Weslow and Kacey Adams (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|jawmi
|6
|Trump to be beaten by a woman
|Oct '16
|Madeleine Albright
|10
|the music thread (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|159
