Man shot, killed by troopers, K-9 fatally wounded following Mat-Su pursuit
A Wasilla man was shot and killed by troopers early Sunday after he led police on a high-speed chase and opened fire on a police dog, killing the animal, Alaska State Troopers said. At 2:50 a.m. Sunday, troopers tried to make a traffic stop on a Subaru Legacy around the area of Bogard Road and Helen Lane in Wasilla, according to a dispatch posted online .
