Legislature move unwarranted: Consolidation of power, resources in Southcentral bad idea for state
In case you were worried the Legislature might be making too much progress in Juneau on issues of substance such as the state budget and revenue bills, don't worry - yet another proposal to move the capital is on the table.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.
