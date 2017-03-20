Home invasion and gun threat in Wasil...

Home invasion and gun threat in Wasilla lead to high-speed chase, troopers say

Read more: Anchorage Daily News

A man who threatened a woman with her own gun during a Wasilla home invasion early Monday was arrested after a high-speed pursuit in the area, troopers said. Troopers first received a report of the incident involving 28-year-old Jacob Gearing, off Scatters Way, at about 2 a.m., according to an online dispatch.

Wasilla, AK

