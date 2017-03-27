Car chase ends in fatal shooting of Wasilla man and Alaska State Trooper K9

A Wasilla man and an Alaska State Trooper K9 were fatally shot after the suspect led troopers on a car chase early this morning. Authorities say 36-year-old Justin Smith sped past officers while fleeing a traffic stop just before 3 a.m. After nearly an hour, the vehicle stopped when it ran over spike strips placed by troopers near milepost 45.5 of the Parks Highway.

