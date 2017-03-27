Car chase ends in fatal shooting of Wasilla man and Alaska State Trooper K9
A Wasilla man and an Alaska State Trooper K9 were fatally shot after the suspect led troopers on a car chase early this morning. Authorities say 36-year-old Justin Smith sped past officers while fleeing a traffic stop just before 3 a.m. After nearly an hour, the vehicle stopped when it ran over spike strips placed by troopers near milepost 45.5 of the Parks Highway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIMO.
Add your comments below
Wasilla Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|short film group
|Jan '17
|resident x
|1
|Dillard homes (Nov '14)
|Dec '16
|Booya boys
|2
|Slut Baby having babies with older Men (Apr '16)
|Dec '16
|united we stand
|5
|Houston Music Thread (Aug '13)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|23
|Brian Weslow and Kacey Adams (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|jawmi
|6
|Trump to be beaten by a woman
|Oct '16
|Madeleine Albright
|10
|the music thread (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|159
Find what you want!
Search Wasilla Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC