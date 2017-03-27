Boat of the Month April 2017: Glacier Wind

Think of a '57 Chevy out back of the barn - oxidized paint, moss growing in its grill, a bit of rust, some missing chrome - and you've nailed the landlubbing equivalent of the 42-foot Glacier Wind. Bruce Privett, who lives in Valdez during his summers and spends his winters in Wasilla, Alaska, bought the boat in 2014 with visions of a cherried-out hull, refurbished woodwork, new hydraulics, new refrigeration, a rebuilt main and an overhauled 25-kilowatt generator.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Fisherman.