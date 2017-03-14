Alaska Senate again targets public broadcasting for budget cuts
An Alaska Senate budget committee Tuesday proposed deleting all state spending on public radio and television, an effort that was debated last year. Wasilla Republican Sen. Mike Dunleavy, who chairs the Senate subcommittee that controls spending on public broadcasting, is proposing to cut $2 million for radio and $630,000 for television included in Gov. Bill Walker's original budget proposal as well as the state House's.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Wasilla Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|short film group
|Jan '17
|resident x
|1
|Dillard homes (Nov '14)
|Dec '16
|Booya boys
|2
|Slut Baby having babies with older Men (Apr '16)
|Dec '16
|united we stand
|5
|Houston Music Thread (Aug '13)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|23
|Brian Weslow and Kacey Adams (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|jawmi
|6
|Trump to be beaten by a woman
|Oct '16
|Madeleine Albright
|10
|the music thread (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|159
Find what you want!
Search Wasilla Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC