Alaska Senate again targets public broadcasting for budget cuts

Tuesday Mar 14

An Alaska Senate budget committee Tuesday proposed deleting all state spending on public radio and television, an effort that was debated last year. Wasilla Republican Sen. Mike Dunleavy, who chairs the Senate subcommittee that controls spending on public broadcasting, is proposing to cut $2 million for radio and $630,000 for television included in Gov. Bill Walker's original budget proposal as well as the state House's.

