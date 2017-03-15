Alaska Senate again passes bill to spend Permanent Fund earnings

Alaska's Republican-led Senate on Wednesday approved a bill to use some of the Permanent Fund's investment earnings to fill most of the state's massive deficit, one of the first big moves in its end-of-session chess match with the House, where leaders have different ideas about solving the deficit. Senate Bill 26 , which would set dividends at $1,000 for the next three years, is similar to the measure that the Senate passed last year in a 14-5 vote.

