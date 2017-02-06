Wasilla man killed crossing Parks Highway near Big Lake

A 55-year-old man died Friday night when he was struck by an SUV while walking across the Parks Highway near Big Lake, Alaska State Troopers said. Troopers responded to Mile 49 of the Parks just before 9 p.m., Friday where they found Joseph Linkiewicz, of Wasilla, had been hit by a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee headed north on the highway.

