Wasilla man killed crossing Parks Highway near Big Lake
A 55-year-old man died Friday night when he was struck by an SUV while walking across the Parks Highway near Big Lake, Alaska State Troopers said. Troopers responded to Mile 49 of the Parks just before 9 p.m., Friday where they found Joseph Linkiewicz, of Wasilla, had been hit by a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee headed north on the highway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Wasilla Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|short film group
|Jan 9
|resident x
|1
|Dillard homes (Nov '14)
|Dec '16
|Booya boys
|2
|Slut Baby having babies with older Men (Apr '16)
|Dec '16
|united we stand
|5
|Houston Music Thread (Aug '13)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|23
|Brian Weslow and Kacey Adams (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|jawmi
|6
|Trump to be beaten by a woman
|Oct '16
|Madeleine Albright
|10
|the music thread (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|159
Find what you want!
Search Wasilla Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC