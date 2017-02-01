State nears finish for smaller gaslin...

State nears finish for smaller gasline permits

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Alaska Journal of Commerce

While much attention has been given to the large Alaska LNG Project in recent months, the Alaska Gasline Development Corp. is closing in on federal permits needed for the state's smaller plan to access North Slope natural gas. Final regulatory approval to build the 36-inch Alaska Stand Alone Pipeline project, or ASAP, with an estimated cost of about $10 billion, is still probably about a year away, but that's not bad considering the timeline to study an Alaska megaproject is usually measured in years and can take closer to a decade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alaska Journal of Commerce.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wasilla Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
short film group Jan 9 resident x 1
Dillard homes (Nov '14) Dec '16 Booya boys 2
Slut Baby having babies with older Men (Apr '16) Dec '16 united we stand 5
Houston Music Thread (Aug '13) Dec '16 Musikologist 23
Brian Weslow and Kacey Adams (Apr '16) Nov '16 jawmi 6
Trump to be beaten by a woman Oct '16 Madeleine Albright 10
the music thread (Jan '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 159
See all Wasilla Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wasilla Forum Now

Wasilla Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wasilla Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Wasilla, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,099 • Total comments across all topics: 278,527,602

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC