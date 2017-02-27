Snowmachiner dies in crash in Talkeetna Mountains
A Wasilla 19-year-old died Sunday afternoon in a snowmachine crash as he was riding with friends in the Talkeetna Mountains, according to Alaska State Troopers. Troopers spokeswoman Megan Peters said Jacob Harris had been riding with two other people, and other snowmachiners were in the area, but the fatal wreck "was not witnessed, from what we can tell."
