Senate plan to balance budget without taxes founded on rosy assumptions
In the 1920s, a Minnesota man named Prophet Jim McNulty managed to get his name in the newspapers because he knew what would happen in the future. He knew we would have a woman as president by 1945, that prohibition would never end, the U.S. would own Canada by 2000 and the New York Yankees would win the 1925 World Series.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Wasilla Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|short film group
|Jan '17
|resident x
|1
|Dillard homes (Nov '14)
|Dec '16
|Booya boys
|2
|Slut Baby having babies with older Men (Apr '16)
|Dec '16
|united we stand
|5
|Houston Music Thread (Aug '13)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|23
|Brian Weslow and Kacey Adams (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|jawmi
|6
|Trump to be beaten by a woman
|Oct '16
|Madeleine Albright
|10
|the music thread (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|159
Find what you want!
Search Wasilla Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC