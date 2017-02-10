Prison inmates crochet to help the community and themselves
When the Mat Su Homeless Connect event took place last week in Wasilla, Alaska, there were 450 crocheted blankets at one of the booths to be handed out to homeless people. They were handmade by prison inmates.
