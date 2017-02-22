Permanent Fund bills held in committe...

Permanent Fund bills held in committee, highlighting split in Alaska's Senate majority

Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Two major deficit-reduction bills are being held up in the state Senate by Wasilla Republican Sen. Mike Dunleavy - a development that hints at internal divisions in Dunleavy's Republican-led majority over resolving the state's huge budget gap. Dunleavy's colleagues in the Senate Finance Committee were scheduled to hold a hearing on the two bills Wednesday afternoon.

