Online child porn traced to Wasilla man, troopers say

A months-long case begun as an online sweep for child pornography linked to Alaskans has led to the arrest of a Wasilla man who allegedly used hidden cameras to record a girl showering in his bathroom. Court records show Tyler Arlan Weis, 40, charged with 13 counts of possession and distribution of child pornography, as well as two counts of viewing an indecent image or photography of a minor without the subject's consent.

