HAARP Goes Classical During New Experimental Campaign

ARRL February 23, 2017 The just-concluded run of ionospheric investigations conducted from Alaska's High Frequency Active Auroral Research Program observatory - quite likely the most powerful HF transmission facility in the world - revived the latent short-wave listener lurking within most radio amateurs. Operating under Part 5 Experimental license WI2XFX, HAARP this month even aired some classical music as it conducted its first scientific research campaign since being taken over 18 months ago from the military by the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute.

