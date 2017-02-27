Fast-finishing Andrew Nolan captures Jr. Iditarod

With a closing burst, 17-year-old Wasilla musher Andrew Nolan passed Colby Spears Saturday to capture the Jr. Iditarod race, the 150-mile version of Alaska's pre-eminent sled dog race for youngsters. Behind his nine dogs, Nolan reached the finish line at 12:03 p.m. to secure a three-minute victory.

