Family of a Mat-Su teen wanted him home. Instead, they say he died at a 'flophouse.'

Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Relatives of 16-year-old Frank Woodford say he should have been in their care before he died, instead of living as a runaway tracked by a state case worker. Woodford died in late June with a gunshot wound in his chest at a Wasilla house where he was staying, according to court documents.

