Cook Inlet meeting to kick off with new faces, old grudges
Matthew Dollick of Wasilla untangles a sockeye from his dipnet on July 11, 2015, in Kenai. The two-week Upper Cook Inlet Board of Fisheries meeting begins Feb. 23 with three new members, who will have to content with old grudges among user groups under the cloud of a low forecast for the sockeye salmon run to the Kenai River in 2017.
Wasilla Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|short film group
|Jan '17
|resident x
|1
|Dillard homes (Nov '14)
|Dec '16
|Booya boys
|2
|Slut Baby having babies with older Men (Apr '16)
|Dec '16
|united we stand
|5
|Houston Music Thread (Aug '13)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|23
|Brian Weslow and Kacey Adams (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|jawmi
|6
|Trump to be beaten by a woman
|Oct '16
|Madeleine Albright
|10
|the music thread (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|159
