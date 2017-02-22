Cook Inlet meeting to kick off with new faces, old grudges

Matthew Dollick of Wasilla untangles a sockeye from his dipnet on July 11, 2015, in Kenai. The two-week Upper Cook Inlet Board of Fisheries meeting begins Feb. 23 with three new members, who will have to content with old grudges among user groups under the cloud of a low forecast for the sockeye salmon run to the Kenai River in 2017.

