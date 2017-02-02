Bills to restore the PFD move to Senate Finance
Deputy state revenue commissioner Jerry Burnett speaks to the Alaska Senate State Affairs Committee on Jan. 31. A pair of bills that would give more than $1,000 to every Permanent Fund Dividend recipient is advancing in the Senate committee process, but significant obstacles remain before they become law. On Tuesday, the Senate State Affairs Committee approved Senate Bill 1 and Senate Bill 2. The measures are now awaiting a hearing in the Senate Finance Committee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alaska Journal of Commerce.
Add your comments below
Wasilla Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|short film group
|Jan 9
|resident x
|1
|Dillard homes (Nov '14)
|Dec '16
|Booya boys
|2
|Slut Baby having babies with older Men (Apr '16)
|Dec '16
|united we stand
|5
|Houston Music Thread (Aug '13)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|23
|Brian Weslow and Kacey Adams (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|jawmi
|6
|Trump to be beaten by a woman
|Oct '16
|Madeleine Albright
|10
|the music thread (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|159
Find what you want!
Search Wasilla Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC