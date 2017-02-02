Bills to restore the PFD move to Sena...

Bills to restore the PFD move to Senate Finance

Read more: Alaska Journal of Commerce

Deputy state revenue commissioner Jerry Burnett speaks to the Alaska Senate State Affairs Committee on Jan. 31. A pair of bills that would give more than $1,000 to every Permanent Fund Dividend recipient is advancing in the Senate committee process, but significant obstacles remain before they become law. On Tuesday, the Senate State Affairs Committee approved Senate Bill 1 and Senate Bill 2. The measures are now awaiting a hearing in the Senate Finance Committee.

