Too few troopers and tales of drug-fueled crime dominate crowded Wasilla town hall

Thursday Jan 5 Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Despite a high-profile slaying and widespread concern over break-ins and thefts, statistics show Mat-Su's overall crime rate remains roughly unchanged - or even down. But fewer and fewer Alaska State Troopers patrol an area the size of West Virginia with a still-growing population and a heroin problem like the rest of Alaska, authorities told a crowded town hall on Mat-Su crime Wednesday night in Wasilla.

