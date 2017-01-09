Sexual assault, child porn charges filed in separate cases linked to death of Palmer teen
Court documents show that the investigation into the killing of David Grunwald has led to two other separate criminal cases, one involving a teen already charged in the death of the popular 16-year-old from Palmer. Devin Peterson, center left, looks around the courtroom flanked by Dominic Johnson, left, Bradley Renfro, center right, and Austin Barrett, right, on Tuesday, Dec.13, 2016, at Palmer Superior Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Wasilla Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|short film group
|Jan 9
|resident x
|1
|Dillard homes (Nov '14)
|Dec 18
|Booya boys
|2
|Slut Baby having babies with older Men (Apr '16)
|Dec 15
|united we stand
|5
|Houston Music Thread (Aug '13)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|23
|Brian Weslow and Kacey Adams (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|jawmi
|6
|Trump to be beaten by a woman
|Oct '16
|Madeleine Albright
|10
|the music thread (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|159
Find what you want!
Search Wasilla Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC