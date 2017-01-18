Session opens with smiles amid defici...

Session opens with smiles amid deficit cloud

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: Alaska Journal of Commerce

Sen. David Wilson, R-Wasilla, left, and Sen. John Coghill, R-North Pole, right, congratulate Sen. Shelley Hughes, R-Palmer, after being sworn-in by Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott on the first day of the first session of 30th Alaska Legislature at the Capitol in Juneau on Jan. 17. At times resembling students returning for the first day of a new high school year, the 30th Alaska Legislature convened Jan. 17 for at least 90 days of business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alaska Journal of Commerce.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wasilla Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
short film group Jan 9 resident x 1
Dillard homes (Nov '14) Dec '16 Booya boys 2
Slut Baby having babies with older Men (Apr '16) Dec '16 united we stand 5
Houston Music Thread (Aug '13) Dec '16 Musikologist 23
Brian Weslow and Kacey Adams (Apr '16) Nov '16 jawmi 6
Trump to be beaten by a woman Oct '16 Madeleine Albright 10
the music thread (Jan '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 159
See all Wasilla Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wasilla Forum Now

Wasilla Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wasilla Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Wasilla, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,347 • Total comments across all topics: 278,124,365

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC