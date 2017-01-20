Non-union state workers' pay would fr...

Non-union state workers' pay would freeze for 2 years under governor's bill

30 min ago Read more: KTOO-TV Juneau

Gov. Walker proposed freezing the pay of state workers who aren't covered by union contracts for two years. Gov. Bill Walker has proposed freezing state workers' pay for two years in part because other Alaskans are being asked to make sacrifices, including cuts to Permanent Fund dividends.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.

