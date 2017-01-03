Mat-Su Residents Meet To Discuss Publ...

Mat-Su Residents Meet To Discuss Public Safety After Teen Homicide

Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: KIMO

Residents in the Mat-Su Valley will meet Wednesday at 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the evening at the Curtis D. Menard Memorial Sports Center in Wasilla. The town hall meeting will be hosted by two mat-su legislators featuring Alaska Public Safety Commissioner Walt Monegan and other law enforcement representatives.

