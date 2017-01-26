Fire at dog kennel kills dozens of pu...

Fire at dog kennel kills dozens of puppies

Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: KNOE-TV Monroe

Ron Bernier, who has been breeding and training Labrador retrievers since 1989, says he's been replaying in his mind over and over what happened early Monday morning, when a fire broke out in his family's dog kennel, near Wasilla, Alaska. Thirty-two adult dogs escape the fire, but Bernier says 46 puppies that had been moved from the family's home to the kennel just two days before the fire, all died in the blaze.

