1 Wasilla man dead, 1 injured in Parks Highway wreck

Friday Jan 20 Read more: Anchorage Daily News

A Wasilla taxi passenger was killed in a crash Saturday on the Parks Highway that also injured the taxi driver, according to local police. The collision near the Parks Highway's intersection with North Weber Drive that killed 67-year-old Joseph Worchester was first reported to dispatchers at about 5:20 p.m. Saturday, according to a Wasilla Police Department statement.

