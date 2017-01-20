1 Wasilla man dead, 1 injured in Parks Highway wreck
A Wasilla taxi passenger was killed in a crash Saturday on the Parks Highway that also injured the taxi driver, according to local police. The collision near the Parks Highway's intersection with North Weber Drive that killed 67-year-old Joseph Worchester was first reported to dispatchers at about 5:20 p.m. Saturday, according to a Wasilla Police Department statement.
