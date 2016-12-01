Snow dusts Southcentral Alaska roads for morning commute

Anchorage drivers can expect a burst of snowfall early Thursday - as police were responding to the day's first crashes - and more snow in the afternoon hours, forecasters said. Anchorage Police Department spokeswoman Anita Shell said officers were dispatched just after 7 a.m. Thursday to at least two collisions, including one inbound on the Glenn Highway in the Ship Creek area and one in South Anchorage at West Dimond Boulevard and Edinburgh Drive.

