Snow dusts Southcentral Alaska roads for morning commute
Anchorage drivers can expect a burst of snowfall early Thursday - as police were responding to the day's first crashes - and more snow in the afternoon hours, forecasters said. Anchorage Police Department spokeswoman Anita Shell said officers were dispatched just after 7 a.m. Thursday to at least two collisions, including one inbound on the Glenn Highway in the Ship Creek area and one in South Anchorage at West Dimond Boulevard and Edinburgh Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Wasilla Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dillard homes (Nov '14)
|Dec 18
|Booya boys
|2
|Slut Baby having babies with older Men (Apr '16)
|Dec 15
|united we stand
|5
|Houston Music Thread (Aug '13)
|Dec 8
|Musikologist
|23
|Brian Weslow and Kacey Adams (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|jawmi
|6
|Trump to be beaten by a woman
|Oct '16
|Madeleine Albright
|10
|the music thread (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|159
|Sarah Palin's Son Track Arrested for Punching a... (Jan '16)
|Sep '16
|Lenbew
|25
Find what you want!
Search Wasilla Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC