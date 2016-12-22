Outdoor rec area at Goose Creek might...

Outdoor rec area at Goose Creek might violate constitutional rights

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: KSKA

The outdoor recreation area for the Special Management Unit at Goose Creek Correctional Center in Wasilla in October. In many correctional facilities in Alaska, an enclosed room with an opening that lets in fresh air is considered outdoor space.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSKA.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wasilla Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dillard homes (Nov '14) Dec 18 Booya boys 2
Slut Baby having babies with older Men (Apr '16) Dec 15 united we stand 5
Houston Music Thread (Aug '13) Dec 8 Musikologist 23
Brian Weslow and Kacey Adams (Apr '16) Nov '16 jawmi 6
Trump to be beaten by a woman Oct '16 Madeleine Albright 10
the music thread (Jan '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 159
News Sarah Palin's Son Track Arrested for Punching a... (Jan '16) Sep '16 Lenbew 25
See all Wasilla Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wasilla Forum Now

Wasilla Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wasilla Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Wasilla, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,089 • Total comments across all topics: 277,465,757

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC