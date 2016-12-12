Four more people arrested in Palmer murder case
Hundreds of people turned out Friday night in frigid temperatures to honor and pray for David Grunwald, the Palmer teenager who was kidnapped and killed in November. Four more individuals linked to Grunwald's death were arrested Friday about the time mourners began showing up at the vigil at the Alaska State Fairgrounds, Palmer.
Wasilla Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dillard homes (Nov '14)
|Dec 18
|Booya boys
|2
|Slut Baby having babies with older Men (Apr '16)
|Dec 15
|united we stand
|5
|Houston Music Thread (Aug '13)
|Dec 8
|Musikologist
|23
|Brian Weslow and Kacey Adams (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|jawmi
|6
|Trump to be beaten by a woman
|Oct '16
|Madeleine Albright
|10
|the music thread (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|159
|Sarah Palin's Son Track Arrested for Punching a... (Jan '16)
|Sep '16
|Lenbew
|25
