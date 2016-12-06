Board of Fish approves guide regulations
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game brought a proposal to the board to mirror the requirements included in House Bill 41, which the Legislature passed in April 2016. However, there's one key difference: the Board of Fisheries proposal included licensing and logbook requirements for freshwater guides and HB 41 did not.
