Alaska teenager 'is found dead three weeks after he went missing' as another boy is arrested on suspicion of murder The remains of a missing Alaskan teenager have apparently been discovered three weeks after he disappeared. Another teenager was arrested on suspicion of his murder and kidnapping.
