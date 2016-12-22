Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016
When Governor Bill Walker released his state budget last week, the phrase "oil and gas tax credits" was notably absent from the announcement. But that doesn't mean it won't be a hot topic this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSKA.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wasilla Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dillard homes (Nov '14)
|Dec 18
|Booya boys
|2
|Slut Baby having babies with older Men (Apr '16)
|Dec 15
|united we stand
|5
|Houston Music Thread (Aug '13)
|Dec 8
|Musikologist
|23
|Brian Weslow and Kacey Adams (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|jawmi
|6
|Trump to be beaten by a woman
|Oct '16
|Madeleine Albright
|10
|the music thread (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|159
|Sarah Palin's Son Track Arrested for Punching a... (Jan '16)
|Sep '16
|Lenbew
|25
Find what you want!
Search Wasilla Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC