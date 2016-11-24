Wasilla man killed in Thanksgiving morning crash
A 42-year-old man died early Thursday when his truck left a Palmer road and smashed into a telephone pole, according to Alaska State Troopers. Troopers said in an online dispatch that James Eldred was driving northbound on Stringfield Road in a 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche when his truck went off the road.
