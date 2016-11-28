Explosions from JBER training may be heard as far away as Wasilla
Paratroopers with the 1st Battalion, 501st Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team , 25th Infantry Division fired 120mm mortars towards the Eagle River impact area during live-fire training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2016. Live-fire training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson over the next two weeks may be heard as far away as Wasilla, the U.S. Army Alaska said Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Wasilla Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dillard homes (Nov '14)
|Dec 18
|Booya boys
|2
|Slut Baby having babies with older Men (Apr '16)
|Dec 15
|united we stand
|5
|Houston Music Thread (Aug '13)
|Dec 8
|Musikologist
|23
|Brian Weslow and Kacey Adams (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|jawmi
|6
|Trump to be beaten by a woman
|Oct '16
|Madeleine Albright
|10
|the music thread (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|159
|Sarah Palin's Son Track Arrested for Punching a... (Jan '16)
|Sep '16
|Lenbew
|25
Find what you want!
Search Wasilla Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC