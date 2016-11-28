1 hurt, suspect held in Sutton drive-by shooting
Alaska State Troopers say a Wasilla man opened fire on a party in a Sutton drive-by shooting Sunday, slightly injuring one person, but was quickly taken into custody. Randi J.D. Lee, 26, was charged with 11 counts of assault, misconduct involving weapons and criminal mischief in the incident, according to a trooper dispatch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Wasilla Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dillard homes (Nov '14)
|Dec 18
|Booya boys
|2
|Slut Baby having babies with older Men (Apr '16)
|Dec 15
|united we stand
|5
|Houston Music Thread (Aug '13)
|Dec 8
|Musikologist
|23
|Brian Weslow and Kacey Adams (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|jawmi
|6
|Trump to be beaten by a woman
|Oct '16
|Madeleine Albright
|10
|the music thread (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|159
|Sarah Palin's Son Track Arrested for Punching a... (Jan '16)
|Sep '16
|Lenbew
|25
Find what you want!
Search Wasilla Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC