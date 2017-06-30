Rip This Joint rallies to take $13,00...

Rip This Joint rallies to take $13,000 pace

Saturday Jul 1 Read more: HarnessLink.com

WASHINGTON, PA, July 1, 2017 -- Rip This Joint attacked the leader, Deseronto, first over, then overtook him in deep stretch to capture Saturday's harness racing feature, a $13,000 Conditioned Pace, at Even with his strong uncovered bid from third, Rip This Joint trailed by 2-1/2 lengths at the top of the stretch.

