Rick Ross Sued for Bailing on Concert and Holding Deposit
Rick Ross was a no-show for a concert, but still made off with a ton of cash ... so claims the company suing him to get back that dough. Washington County Family Entertainment says it hired Rick for an outdoor concert at Wild Things Park in Washington, PA -- but the Boss bailed just 2 days before the show.
