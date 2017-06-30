Narrow Insurance Networks Leave Patients with Little Choice
Ideally, following a cancer diagnosis, patients should have the option to choose care from an experienced, multi-disciplinary team of sub-specialists at a comprehensive cancer center that offers the latest cancer treatment and supportive care breakthroughs. Now, this freedom of choice is being threatened by narrow network insurance plans.
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for victims of Washington County CYS (Feb '09)
|May '17
|MadMama
|95
|Fracking may be destroying area
|May '17
|Earthquake
|1
|CYS/Court Corruption - Support Group (Aug '06)
|Apr '17
|Barcy
|1,661
|Washington Music Thread (Nov '13)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|8
|CYS in Washington County Pa is a jokeI (Jan '11)
|Mar '17
|Green eyes
|10
|theresa highland
|Mar '17
|shirra
|1
|Filly Corral Strip Club Selling Sex (Dec '07)
|Feb '17
|Regularjoe
|8
