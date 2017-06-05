Washington approves preliminary budget; Henderson promoted to junior-senior high school principal
Newly appointed Washington Junior/Senior High School principal Chet Henderson, left, is congratulated by current senior high school principal Paul Kostelnik at the district's 150th anniversary celebration Monday night.
