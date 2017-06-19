Shesasmokinlady wins third straight

WASHINGTON, PA, June 19, 2017 -- Shesasmokinlady quarter-poled to the front and widened her lead late en route to her third straight harness racing victory in Monday's $20,000 Filly & Mare Preferred Handicap Pace at , drew off in mid-stretch to down the rallying Hurricane Calleigh by 1-1/2 lengths in 1:51.2. Lakeisha Hall saved show.

