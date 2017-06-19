Police: Arrest made after trooper inj...

Police: Arrest made after trooper injured by fleeing vehicle

Read more: New Jersey Herald

State police say a suspect considered armed and dangerous was captured 24 hours after a Pennsylvania trooper was injured by a vehicle during a traffic stop. Police in Washington County said the 21-year-old suspect was pulled over at about 11:30 p.m. Friday in South Franklin Township, and a trooper saw a gun in the car and reached in to try to get it.

