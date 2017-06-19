Pittsburgh man charged with having gu...

Pittsburgh man charged with having gun during confrontation at Washingtona s Pinto field

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: O-R Online

A Pittsburgh man was arrested Tuesday by Washington police after he allegedly was seen with a gun in the pocket of his pants during a confrontation at the Pinto baseball field in Washington Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at O-R Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for victims of Washington County CYS (Feb '09) May 24 MadMama 95
Fracking may be destroying area May '17 Earthquake 1
CYS/Court Corruption - Support Group (Aug '06) Apr '17 Barcy 1,661
Washington Music Thread (Nov '13) Apr '17 Musikologist 8
CYS in Washington County Pa is a jokeI (Jan '11) Mar '17 Green eyes 10
theresa highland Mar '17 shirra 1
Filly Corral Strip Club Selling Sex (Dec '07) Feb '17 Regularjoe 8
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Washington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Washington, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,136 • Total comments across all topics: 281,931,535

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC