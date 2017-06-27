New to the Zoo: Samson George commits...

New to the Zoo: Samson George commits to Pitt

Pitt picked up a commitment from 2017 forward Samson George today After he visited campus over the weekend. George is a 6'8" 205 pound forward that played high school basketball for First Love Christian Academy in Washington, PA.

