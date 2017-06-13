National Academy of Arbitrators Elect...

National Academy of Arbitrators Elects Officers; David Petersen Named President-Elect

David A. Petersen of Pittsburgh, PA was elected President-Elect of the National Academy of Arbitrators , www.naarb.org , the leading North American organization of labor and employment arbitrators, it was announced in Chicago today following the Academy's annual meeting. Petersen will succeed current President Kathleen Miller when her term expires in May 2018 at the annual NAA conference for labor and management practitioners in Vancouver, BC, Canada.

