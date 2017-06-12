Letter a barn rather than Comey?

Letter a barn rather than Comey?

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 12 Read more: O-R Online

On Thursday morning, James Comey, former director of the FBI, testified under oath at a Senate hearing about the president of the Untied States, and your headline the following day involved Consol Energy and a barn? Am I missing something here? In the testimony, we were told that the director of the FBI considered that he should take detailed notes ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at O-R Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for victims of Washington County CYS (Feb '09) May 24 MadMama 95
Fracking may be destroying area May '17 Earthquake 1
CYS/Court Corruption - Support Group (Aug '06) Apr '17 Barcy 1,661
Washington Music Thread (Nov '13) Apr '17 Musikologist 8
CYS in Washington County Pa is a jokeI (Jan '11) Mar '17 Green eyes 10
theresa highland Mar '17 shirra 1
Filly Corral Strip Club Selling Sex (Dec '07) Feb '17 Regularjoe 8
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Washington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Washington, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,711 • Total comments across all topics: 281,761,095

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC