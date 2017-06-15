June 15, 2017Transitions Healthcare r...

June 15, 2017Transitions Healthcare residents benefit from weekly dog visits.

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: O-R Online

Molly visits with Joey Burns. Burns, a quadriplegic, has been in nursing care since he was injured playing football at age 16. Nurses say Burns is more responsive when Molly comes to see him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at O-R Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for victims of Washington County CYS (Feb '09) May 24 MadMama 95
Fracking may be destroying area May '17 Earthquake 1
CYS/Court Corruption - Support Group (Aug '06) Apr '17 Barcy 1,661
Washington Music Thread (Nov '13) Apr '17 Musikologist 8
CYS in Washington County Pa is a jokeI (Jan '11) Mar '17 Green eyes 10
theresa highland Mar '17 shirra 1
Filly Corral Strip Club Selling Sex (Dec '07) Feb '17 Regularjoe 8
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Washington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Washington, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,946 • Total comments across all topics: 281,762,585

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC