June 15, 2017Transitions Healthcare residents benefit from weekly dog visits.
Molly visits with Joey Burns. Burns, a quadriplegic, has been in nursing care since he was injured playing football at age 16. Nurses say Burns is more responsive when Molly comes to see him.
