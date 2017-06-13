Greg Flynn Announced As Regional Pres...

Greg Flynn Announced As Regional President Of Ashfield In The U.S.

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: BioSpace

June 13 2017-Fort Washington, PA: Ashfield, part of UDG Healthcare plc, a global leader in commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry, announces the appointment of Greg Flynn as Regional President of Ashfield Commercial and Clinical businesses in the U.S. Greg will oversee U.S. operations of Commercial, Clinical, Medical Information, Pharmacovigilance and Market Access. Greg is transitioning to this role from his prior position as Regional President in Japan and Representative Director of CMIC Ashfield.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BioSpace.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for victims of Washington County CYS (Feb '09) May 24 MadMama 95
Fracking may be destroying area May '17 Earthquake 1
CYS/Court Corruption - Support Group (Aug '06) Apr '17 Barcy 1,661
Washington Music Thread (Nov '13) Apr '17 Musikologist 8
CYS in Washington County Pa is a jokeI (Jan '11) Mar '17 Green eyes 10
theresa highland Mar '17 shirra 1
Filly Corral Strip Club Selling Sex (Dec '07) Feb '17 Regularjoe 8
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Washington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
 

Washington, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,082 • Total comments across all topics: 281,730,780

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC