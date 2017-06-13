Greg Flynn Announced As Regional President Of Ashfield In The U.S.

June 13 2017-Fort Washington, PA: Ashfield, part of UDG Healthcare plc, a global leader in commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry, announces the appointment of Greg Flynn as Regional President of Ashfield Commercial and Clinical businesses in the U.S. Greg will oversee U.S. operations of Commercial, Clinical, Medical Information, Pharmacovigilance and Market Access. Greg is transitioning to this role from his prior position as Regional President in Japan and Representative Director of CMIC Ashfield.

